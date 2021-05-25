Garth Crooks has praised Mohamed Salah for finishing the season in “brilliant” fashion as he helped to fire Liverpool FC to victory over Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The Egypt international has been in excellent form this term despite the Merseyside outfit’s struggles in the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp.

The 28-year-old forward scored 22 goals and made five assists in the Premier League for the Reds to help them finish in third place in the table and book their place in the Champions League for next season.

Salah notched up an assist for Sadio Mane in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday as the Reds sealed their spot in the top four.

The forward ended the season with 30 goals to his name for Liverpool FC and he will be hoping to help the Reds challenge for the Premier League title once again next term.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks was impressed by Salah’s contribution on Sunday and he feels that his performances throughout the campaign mean that he deserves a spot in his team of the season.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “Well he missed out on the coveted Golden Boot, but frankly who cares? Champions League football was a must for Salah and for Liverpool.

“I’ve said repeatedly that Salah’s selfishness has had an effect on his team-mates, and none more so than Sadio Mane. The Senegal striker works tirelessly for the team and shares his opportunities.

“Salah tends to carve chances out for himself and clearly feels he has earned them.

“Regardless, Salah finished the season against Crystal Palace brilliantly with the sort of team performance that graced his game when he first arrived at Anfield.”

Mane, 29, scored 11 goals and made seven assists in the Premier League this season.

