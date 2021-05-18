Rio Ferdinand sends message to Liverpool FC fans about Mohamed Salah

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Mohamed Salah is not getting the respect he deserves for his form for Liverpool FC this season.

The Egypt international netted his 22nd goal of the season in the Premier League for the Reds in their 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

Salah has once again been one of Liverpool FC’s most important players this season despite the Merseyside outfit’s struggles this term.

The 28-year-old has scored 30 goals and made five assists in all competitions for the Reds this season.

Former Manchester United star Ferdinand has not been impressed by the criticism that has been aimed at Salah in recent months and he feels that the Egypt international is not getting the credit he deserves for his form.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said of Salah: “He’s vying for top goalscorer again in this league and he’s not in people’s team of the season, I do not get it.

“He ain’t getting the respect he deserves.

“Mohamed Salah is a top, top, top, top player who is churning out numbers year in, year out.

“It’s become the norm to see him at the top of the charts now. It’s out of order!”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night with a trip to Burnley. The Reds are still aiming to secure a top-four finish and a spot in next season’s Champions League.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip