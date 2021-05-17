Virgil van Dijk delivers latest update for Liverpool FC fans

Virgil van Dijk says he is expecting to be ready to take part in a full pre-season training schedule with Liverpool FC as he closes in on a comeback for the Reds.

The Dutch defender has been out of action since October after having suffered a serious knee injury and he has been working on his recovery behind the scenes at Melwood in recent months.

Van Dijk has now revealed that he has taken the difficult decision not to be involved with the Netherlands team at this summer’s European championships and instead he plans to focus on getting himself fully fit ahead of next season with Liverpool FC.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Van Dijk said: “I’m actually quite good – I’m feeling positive and full of energy and I’m obviously working very hard. It’s been a very, very tough journey so far, but I am in a good place right now and I’m progressing nicely.

“Seven months ago I got injured and it’s been a very, very long road. I had to take it step by step, as I have done.

“Things have been going well, I’ve not had a real setback or anything, I’ve just progressed nicely.

“In this latest stage for myself, I have come to a decision that I had to make: would I be involved in the Euros, yes or no? With everything that is going on, I feel physically it is the right decision that I’ve decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the off-season.

“So, the full focus will be on pre-season with the club and that’s a realistic goal, so I am looking forward to that.

“Obviously I am very gutted to miss the Euros, to miss the European Championship and leading out my own country there, but things have been like they have and I have to accept it – we all have to accept it.

“I think the decision to not go is the right decision in the grand scheme of things. It’s tough, but I’m at peace with it.”

The Reds have missed the Dutch defender throughout this season, in what has been a difficult campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Liverpool Fc are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they travel to Burnley in the top flight.

They will then face Crystal Palace at home in their final game of the season on Sunday.