Liverpool FC are eyeing a potential move to sign PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen as a replacement for Divock Origi in the summer, according to a report in the Netherlands.

Dutch media outlet Voetbal International, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are leading the race to sign the Netherlands international.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have managed to manoeuvre themselves into pole position to sign the former Arsenal youth product ahead of FC Barcelona and Juventus.

According to the same story, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp believes Malen could be a long-term replacement for Belgium striker Divock Origi in the Liverpool FC squad.

The report goes on to add that Origi is likely to leave Liverpool FC at the end of the Premier League after seven years at the 19-time English champions.

Voetbal International suggest that the 22-year-old could command a transfer fee in the region of £25m after his scintillating performances in the Eredivisie this term.

The media outlet add that PSV are under pressure to sell given their financial difficulties.

Malen has scored 17 times and has made seven assists in 29 games in the Dutch top flight this season.

The Dutch striker has netted 51 goals in 110 games in all competitions since moving to PSV from Arsenal in 2017.

