Liverpool FC plan to sell eight players to raise £80m for summer signings – report

Liverpool FC are ready to sell up to eight players this summer to swell their transfer kitty, according to a report

Sunday 30 May 2021
Liverpool FC could offload up to eight players in the 2021 summer transfer window to raise £80m in transfer funds for new signings, according to a report in England.

The Liverpool Echo is reporting that the Reds are planning an overhaul of their squad after Liverpool FC finished in fourth spot in the Premier League table.

The same article states that Jurgen Klopp has been told by Fenway Sports Group that any funds from player sales can be reinvested in new signings this summer.

According to the same story, Marko Grujic, Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi, Harry Wilson, Takumi Minamino, Taiwo Awoniyi, Loris Karius and Ben Woodburn are all up for sale.

The Liverpool Echo claim that Grujic, Shaqiri, Origi and Wilson could raise transfer funds in the region of £57m if Liverpool FC are able to secure their asking prices for the quartet.

The newspaper report says that the Reds could be tempted to take a profit if Liverpool FC receive an offer in excess of the £7.25m that they paid for Minamino just 18 months ago.

The Liverpool Echo report points out that Georginio Wijnaldum is already set to complete a move to FC Barcelona on a free transfer and Yasser Larouci and Adrian could follow in the Dutchman’s footsteps.

