Graeme Souness identifies where Liverpool FC need signings this summer

Graeme Souness believes Liverpool FC need to sign a new centre-half and a central midfielder this summer after the Reds secured a top-four finish thanks to a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The Reds were looking to finish in the Premier League’s top four for the fifth successive season under Jurgen Klopp despite being as low as eighth at one point this term.

Liverpool FC broke the deadlock in the first half when Sadio Mane managed to get on the end of a loose ball to settle the home side.

The Merseyside outfit sealed a 2-0 win and a third-placed finish with 16 minutes left to play when Mane’s shot was deflected into the Palace net.

Liverpool FC finished in third place ahead of Chelsea FC and Leicester City thanks to an impressive unbeaten run to end the 2020-21 season.

The Reds have been without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez since October, while Joel Matip has been absent since January.

Sky Sports pundit Souness believes Liverpool FC need at least two signings in the 2021 summer transfer window to challenge for trophies next term.

“I think Jurgen had a look at some of the younger players and thought, ‘we’re ready’, but they need a little bit more time,” Souness told Sky Sports.

“I’d expect them to go out and spend some money this summer because they need it. They need it to challenge for trophies next season.

“I think centre-half will be one [area they target]. I think in midfield because Wijnaldum is going. The priority will be an experienced centre-half. When you take Fabinho out of midfield, they lose something.

“They’ve got to strengthen this summer. I fully expect Liverpool FC to strengthen with more than one signing this summer.”

Liverpool FC finished in third place after Chelsea FC lost 2-1 to Aston Villa and Leicester City twice squandered a lead to suffer a 4-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds reached the Champions League quarter-finals this term before losing to Real Madrid.

