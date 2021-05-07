Liverpool FC have agreed personal terms over a five-year deal with RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have been widely tipped to complete a permanent deal for a new centre-half in the 2021 summer transfer window following their challenging Premier League campaign.

Liverpool FC have been without first-choice centre-halves Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez since October, while Joel Matip has been unavailable since January.

The 19-time English champions have been linked with a swoop to sign a host of centre-halves, including Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano.

However, the Reds have also been regularly linked with a bid for Konate over the past few weeks after it emerged that his defensive partner Upamecano was heading to Bayern Munich.

Italian reporter Romano has claimed that the Reds have already agreed personal terms with Konate ahead of a potential summer switch to Anfield.

“It is really, really close. it is just a matter of time,” Romano told talkSPORT.

“The agreement with the player is done. They want to sign the player. It is just a case of the clubs negotiating.

“The player wants to go. It is a five-year contract. In some weeks, it will be complete.”

Konate has scored one goal in 13 games in the Bundesliga this season.

The French defender missed 10 games in the Bundesliga this term due to a torn muscle fibre and an ankle injury.

Konate has been an unused substitute on the bench for a further eight Bundesliga fixtures this term.

Liverpool FC will host Southampton in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday.

