Liverpool FC agree five-year deal with RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate - report

Liverpool FC reportedly agree a five-year deal with Ibrahima Konate as the RB Leipzig defender edges closer to a transfer to the Anfield side

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Friday 28 May 2021, 06:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are set to sign Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig after agreeing a five-year deal with the French defender, according to a report in England.

ESPN is reporting that the Reds are closing in on a deal to sign the RB Leipzig centre-half after Liverpool FC secured a top-four finish on the final day of the Premier League season.

The same article states that Konate passed a medical at Liverpool FC a few weeks ago ahead of a potential switch to the Premier League club from Bundesliga.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are set to pay Konate’s €41.5m (£35.8m) contract release clause in order to secure the 22-year-old’s signing from RB Leipzig.

ESPN claim that the Liverpool FC scouting department have been keeping a close eye on the former Sochaux defender for some time.

The report goes on to reveal that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Konate and the German head coach wants the RB Leipzig defender to partner Virgil van Dijk in the 2021-22 season.

Konate scored one goal in 21 games in all competitions in the 2020-21 season.

The France Under-21 international missed 10 games due to injury in the most recent Bundesliga season.

Liverpool FC secured a top-four finish thanks to a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday evening.

