Liverpool FC agree five-year deal with RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate - report
Liverpool FC reportedly agree a five-year deal with Ibrahima Konate as the RB Leipzig defender edges closer to a transfer to the Anfield side
Liverpool FC are set to sign Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig after agreeing a five-year deal with the French defender, according to a report in England.
ESPN is reporting that the Reds are closing in on a deal to sign the RB Leipzig centre-half after Liverpool FC secured a top-four finish on the final day of the Premier League season.
The same article states that Konate passed a medical at Liverpool FC a few weeks ago ahead of a potential switch to the Premier League club from Bundesliga.
According to the same story, Liverpool FC are set to pay Konate’s €41.5m (£35.8m) contract release clause in order to secure the 22-year-old’s signing from RB Leipzig.
ESPN claim that the Liverpool FC scouting department have been keeping a close eye on the former Sochaux defender for some time.
The report goes on to reveal that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Konate and the German head coach wants the RB Leipzig defender to partner Virgil van Dijk in the 2021-22 season.
Konate scored one goal in 21 games in all competitions in the 2020-21 season.
The France Under-21 international missed 10 games due to injury in the most recent Bundesliga season.
Liverpool FC secured a top-four finish thanks to a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday evening.
