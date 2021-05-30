Jurgen Klopp has backed new signing Ibrahima Konate to improve the Liverpool FC team with his speed, strength and aerial ability.

The France Under-21 international is set to move to Liverpool FC on 1 July after the Reds agreed a transfer fee with RB Leipzig on Friday.

Konate’s transfer to Liverpool FC is subject to international clearance and the successful application of a work permit.

Liverpool FC are reported to have activated Konate’s contract release clause of £35m in order to quickly secure a deal before the summer transfer window opens.

The 22-year-old will add more depth to Klopp’s squad in the centre-half department after Liverpool FC were without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for most of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Konate featured in 21 games for RB Leipzig in the most recent season, scoring one goal in 15 games in the Bundesliga to help RB Leizpig finish in second place.

The French defender missed 10 games in the 2020-21 campaign due to torn muscle and then an ankle injury.

Speaking to Liverpool FC’s website about Konate’s transfer to Anfield, the Reds manager picked out three of the French defender’s best attributes.

“In Ibrahima we are signing a player who will add to the quality we already have here. His physical attributes are very impressive; he is quick, he is very strong and he is dominant in the air,” Klopp said.

“He comes to us after playing more than 90 times for Leipzig in the Bundesliga and European football.

“I’m sure that number would have been more but for some injury, but even so that means he already has experience of what it takes to compete in two outstandingly difficult competitions.

“He also played for a team in the Champions League in high-pressure matches, who have a similar football vision to ourselves.

“I am confident we are signing a player who can play for us right away, but he is a boy of 22 years of age who has room to improve because of his massive potential. I know that’s something he is eager to work on with us to become an even better player.

“For me, that’s really exciting because I have seen how good he is already and I’m looking forward to working with him when he joins up with us in pre-season.”

Konate has scored four times in 95 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at RB Leipzig.

The centre-half started his professional career at Sochaux before he completed a move to the Bundesliga outfit in 2017.

