Ibrahima Konate says he is happy to be joining a “massive club” such as Liverpool FC after the Reds secured a deal for the RB Leipzig defender on Friday.

The France Under-21 international is set to move to Liverpool FC on 1 July after the 22-year-old put pen to paper on a long-term deal with 19-time English champions.

Liverpool FC are reported to have paid around £35m for Konate after the Reds activated the centre-half’s contract release clause in order to quickly get a deal in place.

Konate will compete with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Ben Davies for a place in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI in the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The new Liverpool FC signing is set to compete at the Under-21 European Championship before Konate links up with his new team-mate at Anfield pending a successful work permit application.

Speaking to Liverpool FC’s website about his transfer to the Merseyside outfit, Konate expressed his delight at completing a move to the Reds.

“I’m really happy to be joining such a massive club like Liverpool,” Konate said.

“It’s a really exciting moment for me and my family and I am really looking forward to meeting my new teammates, the staff and getting started on this new chapter.

“Right now, my focus is on the U21 European Championships with France, but after this competition I know I will be joining one of the best teams in the world and that gives me a great feeling.

“I have worked very hard for many years to get to this point, but I would like to say a big thank you to everyone at RB Leipzig and all the people I worked with there – the coaches, my teammates, the staff and especially the fans.

“Your support helped me grow up during my time there and become not only a better player, but a better man and I will always be grateful for it.”

The 22-year-old started his professional career at Sochaux before he moved to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on a five-year deal in 2017.

Konate has scored four times in 95 games in all competitions over the past four seasons, including one goal in 21 appearances this term.

