Liverpool FC have suffered a setback in their bid to sign RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Times, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Liverpool FC have a concrete interest in the France international as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his defensive options.

The same article states that the Reds had hoped that a deal for Konate was already finalized but the Merseyside outfit have suffered a potential setback.

According to the same story, RB Leipzig want Liverpool FC to pay Konate’s £34m contract release clause in full up front as opposed to the Premier League’s proposed payment terms.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC wanted to pay in instalments in a deal similar to the £45m transfer agreement for Diogo Jota with Wolves last summer.

The Times suggest that RB Leipzig’s transfer demands may hand Ozan Kabak a lifeline given that Klopp hasn’t made a decision about the Turkish centre-half’s future at Liverpool FC.

Konate has scored one goal in 13 games in the Bundesliga this season, having struggled with some injury problems.

Liverpool FC secured a third-placed finish on Sunday thanks to a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

