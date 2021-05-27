Liverpool FC want to sign RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate - report

Liverpool FC are looking to wrap up a deal to sign RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 27 May 2021, 07:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are hoping to secure a deal for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate this summer, according to a report in England.

BBC Sport is reporting that the Reds are pursuing a deal for the France Under-21 international ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are set to prioritise signing Konate and turn down the chance to sign Ozan Kabak on a permanent deal.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit had an option to sign Kabak in a permanent £18m deal from Schalke 04 but Liverpool FC won’t activate the agreement.

BBC Sport go on to add that Kabak is already speaking to other clubs after the Turkey international was informed that Liverpool FC are looking elsewhere to bolster their defensive options.

The media outlet add that the six-time European champions are hoping to sign Konate this summer, with the French defender having a £34m contract release clause in his current deal.

Konate made 21 appearances for RB Leipzig as the German club finished in second place behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race.

Liverpool FC were without first-choice centre-halves Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for most of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Reds had to rely on Fabinho, Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams throughout the Premier League campaign.

