Jamie Carragher predicts where Liverpool FC will finish next season

Jamie Carragher is tipping Liverpool FC to be Manchester City’s biggest challengers for the Premier League title next season provided the Reds improve their squad with a couple of quality signings in the summer.

The defending Premier League champions are on the brink of being dethroned after Manchester City moved to the cusp of a third title in four seasons thanks to a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool FC are trailing Pep Guardiola’s side by 26 points following an abysmal defence of their top-flight crown after being hit hard by injuries throughout the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The Reds are facing a battle to even finish in the Premier League’s top four as Jurgen Klopp’s side face the possibility of no European football next season.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher believes that Liverpool FC can bounce back next term but the Reds need to bring in some quality to help Klopp freshen up his title-winning squad.

“Next season, I still think Liverpool will be the strongest challengers, but it all boils down to recruitment in the summer and who you bring in,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“I certainly think with Jurgen Klopp, players who have been there and won the title before and you’re bringing Van Dijk back, who possibly, for me, alongside Kevin De Bruyne, were two of the best players in the Premier League for the last sort of two or three years.

“So, if you’re bringing someone back of that quality and he plays the way he normally does, Liverpool will be a lot stronger. They’ll have the edge to challenge Man City next season.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with a clash against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds are seven points behind Chelsea FC but the Merseyside outfit have played one game less than Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games.

