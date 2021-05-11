Liverpool FC should consider re-signing Luis Suarez from Atletico Madrid in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to former Reds captain John Barnes.

The Uruguay international is being tipped to leave Atletico Madrid in the summer despite signing for los Rojiblancos less than 12 months ago after leaving FC Barcelona.

Suarez has enjoyed a successful debut season with Atletico after a return of 19 goals and two assists in 29 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side in the current campaign.

The 34-year-old is on the cusp of firing Atletico to just their second La Liga title in the past 10 years, highlighting his influence on the Spanish side.

Suarez will still have 12 months left to run on his Atletico deal at the end of the current campaign but the South American does have a clause in his contract that means he can quit the La Liga leaders in the summer on a free transfer.

Former Liverpool FC skipper Barnes believes Suarez could still prove to be an important player for the Reds albeit in a bit-part role under Jurgen Klopp.

“If they could get Luis on a free transfer that’d be ideal but it’ll come down to whether Luis says he wants to play every week or he’ll be happy to move across and be part of the squad. But, because of his age, I don’t think he could expect to be playing every week,” Barnes said.

“The tricky things with these type of transfers is that you have to be pretty certain that the player in question isn’t going to upset things.

“Liverpool needs to recreate their team spirit and togetherness and, in order to do so, the players need to be happy with where they are and level of play. If Luis can do this, then great – get him on board.”

Suarez scored 82 times in 133 games for Liverpool FC during his three and a half seasons at Anfield before he moved to FC Barcelona in a £75m deal in 2014.

The Uruguayan striker finished as a Premier League runners up in 2014.

