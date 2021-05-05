Mohamed Salah provides update on Liverpool FC contract talks

Mohamed Salah says he hasn't spoken to anyone at Liverpool FC about renewing his contract

Wednesday 5 May 2021
Mohamed Salah says he hasn’t spoken to anyone at Liverpool FC about signing a new contract.

The Egypt international has little over two years left to run on his current deal to prompt transfer speculation surrounding his future.

Salah has been linked with a move to FC Barcelona and Real Madrid over the past couple of seasons but a transfer switch hasn’t materialised.

The 28-year-old has been one of Liverpool FC’s most-consistent players in an otherwise difficult season for the defending Premier League champions.

Salah has scored 20 times in 32 games in the Premier League this season to net 20 league goals or more for the third time since his move to Anfield.

The African forward’s goals may not be enough to fire Liverpool FC to a top-four finish given that the Reds still trail Chelsea FC, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Asked about about contract discussions with the Merseyside outfit, Salah informed the media that he hasn’t been involved in any talks.

Salah told Sky Sports: “No one is talking to me about that, so I can’t say much about that.

“No one in the club is talking to me about anything so I do not know.”

Salah has scored 93 times in 140 games in the Premier League since his £40m move to Liverpool FC from AS Roma in 2017.

The Egypt forward has won the Premier League, the Champions League and the Fifa World Club Cup.

Salah has netted 123 times in all competitions in his four-year Liverpool FC career so far.

