Jurgen Klopp has reiterated that he wants to keep Naby Keita at Liverpool FC beyond the summer transfer window.

The Guinea international has been relegated to a bit-part role in the Reds team despite Liverpool FC’s lengthy injury list throughout the 2020-21 season.

Keita has been unable to hold down a regular starting spot in Klopp’s team since his £52m move to Liverpool FC from RB Leipzig in 2018.

The African midfielder has struggled with persistent injuries for a large part of his Liverpool FC career so far, but Keita has been unable to seize his chance to shine when the 26-year-old has been given a run in the team.

Keita has been linked with a possible move in the summer given that the Liverpool FC number eight has two years left to run on his current deal at the Merseyside outfit.

But Klopp is adamant that Keita’s future is at Liverpool FC despite his underwhelming impact at the Anfield outfit so far.

“Naby trains really well in the moment, I have to say,” Klopp told his pre-match media conference ahead of Liverpool FC’S postponed clash against Manchester United.

“He trains really well, like a lot of other players, and looks really good in training. But this year now we need stability.

“We will make changes from time to time definitely, but it’s not like we pick now seven, eight, nine players to change and say, ‘Maybe we can win it like this.

“The long-term future of Naby Keita, from my point of view, is here, yes.”

Keita has scored six times and has made four assists in 67 games in the Premier League and the Champions League since his move to Liverpool FC.

The Guinea international has won the Premier League and the Champions League during his three-year stint at Liverpool FC.

