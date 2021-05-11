Robbie Fowler has urged Liverpool FC to consider a potential summer bid to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

The Reds are facing a battle to secure a top-four finish and a place in next season’s Champions League after a difficult season for Jurgen Klopp and his players.

Liverpool FC have been more wasteful in front of goal than in previous seasons despite Diogo Jota’s positive impact at the Merseyside outfit since his £45m move from Wolves last summer.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have struggled to maintain their high standards, but Mohamed Salah has still scored 20 times in 34 games in the Premier League.

Watkins moved to Aston Villa from Championship side Brentford in a £15m deal last summer after the 25-year-old scored 45 times in 132 games in England’s second tier.

The former Championship player of the season has still managed 13 goals in 34 games in the Premier League this term.

Former Reds striker Fowler believes Watkins could suit Klopp’s style of play if Liverpool FC launch an offer for the Villa forward.

“I look at him [Watkins], and I see a striker who is prepared to learn, prepared to work,” Fowler wrote in his Daily Mirror column.

“In fact, I spotted last year his work rate is incredible, and Dean Smith says he’s the best pressing centre forward in the league.

“To me that’s significant. Because what do the top teams want? A forward who performs a crucial pressing role. Manchester City, Liverpool, United, Chelsea. They all want a striker who performs the press with energy and intelligence, and does more than one job.

“Of course, they’d like one who scores too, but it’s not just about goalscoring any more. Far from it. Look at Roberto Firmino at Liverpool, look at City without a recognised number nine, and Chelsea sticking with Werner.

“I’m not trying to sell Watkins – honestly Villa fans! – but he’s taken the step up every time so far, and I can see him doing it again. To the very top level, if he can keep the trajectory of his work rate, attitude and mentality.

“Interestingly, Jurgen Klopp absolutely sang his praises a few weeks ago, and you can definitely see someone with his pressing ability – and the stats to go with it – doing well under that sort of manager.”

Watkins was sent off in Aston Villa’s 3-1 loss to Manchester United at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

The English striker will be sidelined for Aston Villa’s home clash against Everton on Thursday night.

