Liverpool FC aren’t planning to make Ozan Kabak’s deal permanent this summer when his loan spell ends, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Reds won’t offer Kabak the chance to complete a move to Liverpool FC on a permanent basis at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Liverpool FC had an option to sign the Schalke defender in an £18m deal following his move to Anfield on loan in the January transfer window.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit have decided to scrap plans to sign the 21-year-old on a full-time deal.

The report reveals that Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp doesn’t believe Kabak will be a first-team regular next term ahead of the returns of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

The Sun claim that Liverpool FC’s frugal transfer policy means that the Reds are not prepared to spend £18m on a player unlikely to push for a starting spot in Klopp’s team.

Kabak has made 13 appearances for Liverpool FC since his loan move but the 21-year-old hasn’t been overly convincing with his performances in the English top flight.

The Turkey international has played for Galatasaray, VfB Stuttgart, Schalke 04 and Liverpool FC in his professional career so far.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip