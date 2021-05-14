Leeds United are set to reject Liverpool FC’s advances for Patrick Bamford, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Reds have identified Bamford as a surprise target to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Liverpool FC manager has placed Bamford on his transfer wish-list as Klopp looks to bolster his squad following a disappointing campaign.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit are considering a summer transfer swoop for Bamford following his impressive debut campaign in the Premier League.

The Daily Star go on to add that Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa won’t entertain the idea of Bamford’s potential departure in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The media outlet claim that Bielsa has informed the Leeds hierarchy that Bamford can’t be sold this summer even if Liverpool FC make a tempting offer.

The report highlights that Bamford has a contract that is set to run until 2023 so Leeds are in a relatively strong negotiating position.

Bamford has scored 15 times in 35 games as well as make eight assists in his first season as a Premier League player.

The Leeds striker was signed by Chelsea FC in 2015 but Bamford failed to make an appearances for the west London side.

Liverpool FC are in sixth position in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip