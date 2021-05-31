Former Reds defender urges Liverpool FC to sign 24-year-old Brazilian playmaker

Raphinha would be a great addition to the Liverpool FC squad this summer, according to former Reds defender Jose Enrique.

The Brazil international has been linked with a potential switch to the 2020 Premier League champions following his performances for Leeds United this term.

The 24-year-old played a key role in the Yorkshire side’s first season back in the Premier League following his move to Leeds in a £17m deal from Rennes last summer.

Raphinha scored six goals and made nine assists in 30 games in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season.

The Leeds midfielder has been linked with a potential move to Liverpool FC or Manchester United this summer given both clubs are looking to add more flair in wide positions to their respective teams.

Liverpool FC already have Raphinha’s compratiots Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino in Jurgen Klopp’s squad who could help the Leeds man to acclimatise to life at Anfield.

Former Reds defender Enrique reckons Raphinha would be a brilliant signing for Liverpool FC ahead of the 2021-22 season.

“Hopefully we can sign him it will be great addition for our squad. What do you think? I will go more for a player like haaland or mbappe but him Is a lot more affordable. What you think reds?” Enrique wrote on Instagram.

Raphinha netted six times in 26 games in all competitions for Leeds in his debut campaign at the Yorkshire club.

The Brazilian midfielder has played for Avai, Vitoria Guimaraes, Sporting Lisbon and Rennes in his fledgling career so far.

