Liverpool FC are leading the race to sign Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Inside Futbol, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Liverpool FC are in pole position to sign the 27-year-old in the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that the Reds were facing competition from AC Milan to sign the highly-rated Argentina international ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, AC Milan are reluctant to do business with De Paul’s super-agent Mino Raiola to leave Liverpool FC with a clear path to sign the Udinese star.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC have already capitalised on the bad feeling between AC Milan and De Paul’s agent by getting in contact with regards to a potential offer.

The media outlet highlight that the South American playmaker still has three years left to run on his current deal at Udinese so a deal could be pricey this summer.

De Paul scored nine times and made 11 assists in 38 games in the 2020-21 season.

The Argentina international started his career at Racing in his homeland before he moved to Valencia in 2014.

De Paul has netted 34 times in 182 games in all competitions since his move to Udinese in 2016.

