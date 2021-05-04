Liverpool FC told to rival Chelsea FC for Sergio Aguero signing

Liverpool FC should rival Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Sergio Aguero this summer, according to pundit Jermaine Jenas.

The Argentina international is set to become a free agent at the end of the Premier League season when his current contract with Manchester City comes to an end.

Aguero has already been linked with a host of top clubs around Europe, including La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Spurs have also been reported as potential suitors for one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever goal-scorers ahead of his departure at Manchester City.

Aguero scored in Manchester City’s 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon to highlight that the Argentinian forward hasn’t lost his clinical finishing ability.

BBC Sport pundit Jenas believes Liverpool FC should try to sign Aguero on a free transfer alongside Chelsea FC and Tottenham.

“He’s a winner, he’s a goalscorer and the best goal-scorers on the planet are always obsessed by scoring goals,” Jenas told BT Sport.

“His goal [against Palace] was not one of a man who’s not played all season by the way.

“Usually we talk about players when they come back in snatching at things but that is as clean and precise as it gets. That’s the striker that Sergio Aguero is. You knew when he got into this situation here he wasn’t going to think.

“It was interesting listening to him in his interview about how he thinks when he gets in the box ‘one touch, two touch, can I finish in those amount of touches a quick as possible?’ He calculated that very quickly and sticks it in the back of the net.

“If City don’t keep him I can think of at least three clubs that should be taking him in the Premier League straight away. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.”

Liverpool FC’s front three have struggled to fire this season, especially Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

However, Diogo Jota has added some increased firepower to Jurgen Klopp’s team following his £45m move from Wolves last summer.

Manchester City are on the cusp of winning a third title in four seasons thanks to their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend.

