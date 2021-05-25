Liverpool FC are in pole position to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Merseyside outfit are favourites to sign the Mali international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Liverpool FC may have to pay around £40m to sign Bissouma from their Premier League rivals this summer.

According to the same story, Arsenal have also been tracking the Brighton midfielder over the past few weeks ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

But the Daily Mail is reporting that the Gunners have decided to look at alternative targets to bolster their midfield ahead of the summer.

The media outlet claim that Arsenal’s change in stance has handed Liverpool FC a boost in their bid to sign a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

The article states that Bissouma is a boyhood Arsenal fan but the Mali international looks more likely to move to Liverpool FC rather than Arsenal this summer.

Bissouma has scored one goal in 36 games in the Premier League in the current campaign.

The Mali midfielder has netted four times in 95 games in all competitions over the past three seasons at Brighton since his move from Lille in 2018.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip