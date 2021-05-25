Liverpool FC should make an offer for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to Reds legend John Barnes.

The Merseyside outfit have been linked with a move to sign the Mali international over the past couple of months amid uncertainty surrounding Georginio Wijnaldum’s future at Anfield.

The Netherlands international appears likely to leave Liverpool FC this summer when his current deal with the Anfield outfit expires.

Jurgen Klopp will likely be looking to fill the void left by the Premier League and Champions League-winning midfielder ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Liverpool FC have been credited with an interest in Bissouma alongside Arsenal following the 24-year-old’s impressive performances for the Seagulls this term.

The Reds are thought to be ready to put themselves in pole position to sign the Brighton midfielder despite interest from their Premier League rivals.

Former Liverpool FC skipper Barnes believes the Reds should move for Bissouma this summer.

“Liverpool should sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton,” Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

“In terms of what Liverpool want, he is the type of player that will suit how Liverpool play.

“It has been reported that the Reds would have to stump up £40million to prise Bissouma from Brighton this summer.”

Bissouma has scored one goal in 36 games in the Premier League this term.

The Mali international has played a key role for Brighton over the past three seasons since his move from Lille in 2018.

Liverpool FC secured a third-placed finish on Sunday thanks to a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

