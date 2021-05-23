Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Liverpool FC will secure a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in fourth place in the Premier League table thanks to a 3-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

Roberto Firmino, Nathaniel Phillips and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain got on the score sheet to help Liverpool FC hoist themselves above Leicester City and into fourth place in the Premier League table.

The Reds can secure their place in the Champions League next season with a win against their former manager Roy Hodgson and his Crystal Palace team.

Liverpool FC have won their last four Premier League games to move to within a point of third-placed Chelsea FC in the top-four race.

Crystal Palace will play their final game under Hodgson after the former England manager confirmed that he will stand down at the end of the season.

Palace have lost four of their last six Premier League games to end the 2020-21 season with a whimper.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield on the final day of the Premier League season.

“Liverpool are in pole position to finish in the top four, with a goal difference that is four superior to Leicester,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Jurgen Klopp’s side are in a good run of form at the moment and look brighter everywhere on the pitch, but the key is having Fabinho back in midfield and protecting their backline.

“I am expecting the Reds to win pretty comfortably here too, but Palace’s former Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson should get a good send-off after his final game in charge of the Eagles.

“Palace will be dogged and determined but for Liverpool to fail at this final hurdle would be very strange. That weirdness would kind of sum up their season though.”

Liverpool FC were 7-0 winners against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park back in December.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip