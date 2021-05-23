Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to edge to a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday to secure their place in next season’s Champions League.

The Reds will start the final round of Premier League fixtures in fourth spot and a point behind Chelsea FC but ahead of Leicester City on goal difference.

Liverpool FC managed to hoist themselves above Leicester on Wednesday night thanks to a 3-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino, Nathaniel Phillips and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Reds will secure a top-four finish provided they beat Crystal Palace in the final fixture of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Former Liverpool FC manager Roy Hodgson will take charge of Crystal Palace for the final time.

The Eagles have lost four of their last six Premier League games to end the campaign with a whimper.

Former Reds striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to beat Crystal Palace and secure their place in next season’s Champions League.

“The Reds only need to match Leicester’s result to secure a top four finish,” Owen told BetVictor.

“What’s more, they will finish third if they better Chelsea’s result.

“It’s been some turnaround from the Reds. Injuries hit them hard in the first half of the season, so next year, with a fully fit squad, Jurgen Klopp’s men will be looking to challenge for the title once more.

“Before that, however, this is a must win match. Up against a Palace side that have nothing to play for, I think they’ll get the job done. It’s 2-1 Liverpool for me.”

The Reds were 7-0 winners against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park back in December.

Liverpool FC have won seven successive games against Palace in the Premier League.

The Merseyside outfit have scored 17 times in their last four games against the Eagles.

