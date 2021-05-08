Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Southampton

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to edge to a 2-1 win against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Reds have a chance to close the ground on third-placed Leicester City with a win against the south coast club at Anfield.

Liverpool FC are in seventh position in the Premier League table but nine points adrift of the Foxes in the top-four race.

The Merseyside outfit have played two games less than Leicester so Liverpool FC can reduce that gap to three points if they win their games in hand.

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in their past five Premier League games to build some decent momentum heading into the climax of the 2020-21 season.

Southampton are in 16th spot and 10 points above the relegation zone despite sitting at the top of the Premier League table back in November.

Former Spurs forward Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to ease to a 2-1 win over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday evening.

“Liverpool should win this,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“It’s a tough time for the club, and they have a lot to do if they want to get European football next season, but they have enough quality to win this.””

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Southampton at Anfield.

The Reds have lost six times at Anfield in the English top flight this term.

Jurgen Klopp’s side lost 1-0 to Southampton at St Mary’s back in January when Danny Ings netted a winner in the first minute.

