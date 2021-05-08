Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Southampton

Dimitar Berbatov is predicting that Liverpool FC will ease to a 2-1 win against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday evening

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Saturday 8 May 2021, 08:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to edge to a 2-1 win against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Reds have a chance to close the ground on third-placed Leicester City with a win against the south coast club at Anfield.

Liverpool FC are in seventh position in the Premier League table but nine points adrift of the Foxes in the top-four race.

The Merseyside outfit have played two games less than Leicester so Liverpool FC can reduce that gap to three points if they win their games in hand.

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in their past five Premier League games to build some decent momentum heading into the climax of the 2020-21 season.

Southampton are in 16th spot and 10 points above the relegation zone despite sitting at the top of the Premier League table back in November.

Former Spurs forward Berbatov is backing Liverpool FC to ease to a 2-1 win over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday evening.

“Liverpool should win this,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“It’s a tough time for the club, and they have a lot to do if they want to get European football next season, but they have enough quality to win this.””

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Southampton at Anfield.

The Reds have lost six times at Anfield in the English top flight this term.

Jurgen Klopp’s side lost 1-0 to Southampton at St Mary’s back in January when Danny Ings netted a winner in the first minute.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Thibaut Courtois
Thibaut Courtois reacts to Chelsea FC reaching Champions League final
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes urges Man United duo to stay at the club
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher reacts to Chelsea FC reaching the Champions League final
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand reacts to N’Golo Kante’s display for Chelsea FC against Real Madrid
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes predicts Man United v Villarreal in Europa League final
Related Articles

Home »
Thibaut Courtois
Thibaut Courtois reacts to Chelsea FC reaching Champions League final
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes urges Man United duo to stay at the club
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher reacts to Chelsea FC reaching the Champions League final
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand reacts to N’Golo Kante’s display for Chelsea FC against Real Madrid
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes predicts Man United v Villarreal in Europa League final
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network