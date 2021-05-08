Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Southampton

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday night

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Saturday 8 May 2021, 07:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 win against Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday night.

The Reds are facing an uphill battle to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season following a disappointing campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Liverpool FC are in seventh position in the Premier League table and seven points behind Champions League finalists Chelsea FC in the top-flight standings.

The Merseyside outfit have played one game less than Chelsea FC after the fixture against Manchester United was postponed due to protests by the home supporters.

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games but Klopp’s men dropped points against Leeds United and Newcastle United in their last two outings.

Southampton have only managed to win one of their last six Premier League games to leave the south coast club in 15th position and just 10 points above Fulham.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is predicting that Liverpool FC will secure a 2-0 win against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday night.

“I’m backing Liverpool to beat a Southampton team that is missing striker Danny Ings and does not have much to play for,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“But, even if they do take the three points on Saturday, it is going to be real struggle for Jurgen Klopp’s side to finish fourth now.

“Firstly, Liverpool are relying on the teams above them to slip up, which I can’t really see happening, but more importantly they are not playing well enough to go on the kind of run they need to make up ground.”

Liverpool FC have kept a clean sheet in their last four home games against Southampton.

The Reds have won their last three home games against the Saints in the Premier League.

Liverpool FC will face Southampton, Manchester United, West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Thibaut Courtois
Thibaut Courtois reacts to Chelsea FC reaching Champions League final
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes urges Man United duo to stay at the club
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher reacts to Chelsea FC reaching the Champions League final
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand reacts to N’Golo Kante’s display for Chelsea FC against Real Madrid
Michael Owen
'A great asset': Michael Owen makes prediction about Chelsea FC star Kai Havertz
Related Articles

Home »
Thibaut Courtois
Thibaut Courtois reacts to Chelsea FC reaching Champions League final
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes urges Man United duo to stay at the club
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher reacts to Chelsea FC reaching the Champions League final
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand reacts to N’Golo Kante’s display for Chelsea FC against Real Madrid
Michael Owen
'A great asset': Michael Owen makes prediction about Chelsea FC star Kai Havertz
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network