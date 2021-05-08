‘Huge’: Jamie Redknapp reacts to Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Man City

Jamie Redknapp believes Chelsea FC are in a strong position to finish in the Premier League’s top four after a “huge” 2-1 win against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Blues made the trip to the Premier League champions-elect fresh from booking their place in the Champions League final last week where they’ll face Manchester City.

The Citizens broke the deadlock in the first half when Raheem Sterling guided a finish past Edouard Mendy after Sergio Aguero fluffed his lines in front of the Chelsea FC goal.

Manchester City missed out on the chance to double their lead before half-time when Aguero’s audacious penalty attempt was easily saved by the Blues shot stopper.

Chelsea FC levelled in the second half when Hakim Ziyech produced a low powerful finish past Ederson to level the Premier League clash.

Thomas Tuchel’s side scored a dramatic winner in the second minute of added time thanks to Marco Alonso’s goal.

Chelsea FC hoisted themselves into third position and six points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham in the Premier League table.

Former Liverpool FC captain Redknapp believes Chelsea FC are in control of their top-four destiny thanks to their 2-1 win over Manchester City.

“I can imagine David Moyes and Brendan Rodgers throwing their remote at the TV when they saw Alonso’s goal go in,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“The three points were so important for Chelsea to give them some breathing space. It was a huge result for Chelsea.”

Chelsea FC will take on Manchester City in the Champions League final in Istanbul on 29 May.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip