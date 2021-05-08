Thomas Tuchel raves about Timo Werner after Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win at Man City

Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on Timo Werner for his performance in Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Germany international has found his best form in a Chelsea FC shirt at a key point in the 2020-21 season as Werner continues to grow in confidence under Tuchel.

Werner got on the score sheet in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 victory over La Liga giants Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge mid-week to help the Blues reach the Champions League final.

The German forward played a key role in Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win against Manchester City in a dress rehearsal ahead the Champions League showpiece at the end of the month.

Manchester City broke the deadlock thanks to Raheem Sterling’s clinical finish before Sergio Aguero missed a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Chelsea FC levelled in the second half through Hakim Ziyech’s powerful finish past Ederson before Werner created Marcos Alonso’s winner.

The German forward teed up Alonso to score a winner for the top-four contenders to make his second assist in two Premier League games.

Speaking to Sky Sports about Werner’s performance against the Premier League champions-elect, Tuchel said:

“In the last week he’s really adapted well to the situations. The way he works he’s relentless. He really wants it and I am very happy with his performance today.”

Werner has scored two goals and has made four assists in his last nine appearances for the west London side.

