Antonio Rudiger issues warning to Man City ahead of Chelsea FC final clash

Antonio Rudiger believes that Chelsea FC’s status as underdogs heading into the Champions League final on Saturday with suit the south west London side.

Chelsea FC are preparing for their showdown against their Premier League rivals this weekend as they look to win the Champions League for the second time since 2012.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have never won Europe’s elite club competition and the Citizens are the favourites to triumph on Saturday and complete a treble of trophies under Pep Guardiola this term.

The Citizens, however, have lost their last two meetings with Chelsea FC, with the London side having triumphed over Guardiola’s men in both the FA Cup and the Premier League in recent weeks.

Rudiger admits that Manchester City are a “top team” but he thinks that the underdog role could suit the Blues heading into Saturday’s showpiece.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Rudiger said: “City are a top team, they have shown it for years and they are a great side. But we managed to beat them twice this season and it will be an interesting game. Definitely.

“Maybe it will be in their heads, I don’t know, but 100 per cent it will be interesting.

“If we look back at the season, Brighton, Southampton or even Leeds, and everyone was saying they are must-win games and yet we dropped points.

“Then, on the other hand, when we played even Man City, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, people said it would be tough for Chelsea and the underdog role suits us very well.

“Somehow it takes the pressure away from you because people expect you to fail, to lose and then you turn around those expectations.”

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League and lost the FA Cup final to Leicester City earlier this month, so they will be keen to end the campaign with a trophy.

Manchester City have already won the League Cup and Premier League this term as they search for a treble of trophies this season.

