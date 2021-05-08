Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man City v Chelsea FC

Dimitar Berbatov is predicting that Manchester City and Chelsea FC will share the spoils in their Premier League meeting at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea FC will travel to Manchester City in a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final in Istanbul at the end of the month.

Manchester City were 4-1 aggregate winners against Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final last week after Pep Guardiola’s side secured a 2-0 win at The Etihad.

Chelsea FC set up an all-Premier League Champions League final clash after Timo Werner and Mason Mount got on the score sheet to secure a 2-0 second-leg win over La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Manchester City were resounding 3-1 winners against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in January just before Frank Lampard was dismissed as Blues manager.

The League Cup winners can secure their third title in four seasons with a win against Chelsea FC.

Former Spurs forward Berbatov is predicting that Manchester City will secure a 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC at The Etihad in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

“Massive game. City are riding high as are Chelsea,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“Both teams know each other. City can win the title if they win on Saturday, but I don’t think it will give them a psychological boost for the Champions League final if they win.”

Chelsea FC have lost nine of their last 12 trips to Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Blues have lost to Guardiola’s men in their last three games at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City have won 20 of their last 22 games in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Manchester City news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip