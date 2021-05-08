Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man City v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Manchester City will ease to a 2-0 win against Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Citizens can win their third Premier League title in four seasons if Pep Guardiola’s side manage to beat Chelsea FC in their top-four meeting at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City reached their first Champions League final under Guardiola on Tuesday night thanks to a 3-1 aggregate win against Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea FC set up an all-Premier League final after Thomas Tuchel’s men were 2-0 winners against Real Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues secured a 1-0 win against Manchester City at Wembley in their FA Cup semi-final meeting last month following Hakim Ziyech’s second-half winner.

Manchester City eased to a 3-1 victory over Chelsea FC in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge in January before Frank Lampard was axed as Blues manager.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-0 win over Chelsea FC at The Etihad on Saturday evening.

“It’s difficult to second-guess Guardiola’s team selection but I’d expect Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to pick a strong side,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Chelsea are still fighting for fourth place – to make sure they are in the Champions League next year, as well as trying to win it this season.

“Tuchel’s side fully deserved their win over City at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final last month but a stronger City line-up should come out on top at Etihad Stadium.”

Manchester City are sitting at the top of the Premier League table and 19 points ahead of Chelsea FC in the title race.

Chelsea FC are just three points ahead of West Ham in the race to secure a Champions League spot next term.

