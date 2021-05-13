Gary Lineker believes Trent Alexander-Arnold deserves a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad after the Liverpool FC defender helped to inspire a 4-2 comeback win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Liverpool FC full-back was controversially omitted from Gareth Southgate’s most-recent England squad following a difficult 2020-21 campaign for Alexander-Arnold and the rest of the Reds defence.

However, Alexander-Arnold has responded emphatically since his snub with a series of influential performances to help rekindle the Merseyside outfit’s hopes of securing a top-four finish this term.

Manchester United took the lead in the 10th minute when Nathaniel Phillips deflected Bruno Fernandes’ short past Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

However, Diogo Jota levelled for the visitors with a smart finish in the 34th minute before Alexander-Arnold picked out Roberto Firmino with a superb free-kick in the third minute of added time.

Alexander-Arnold made his second assist of the north-west derby in the 47th minute when Luke Shaw was bundled off the ball and the right-back teed up Firmino for his second of the Premier League fixture.

Marcus Rashford pulled one back for the hosts but Liverpool FC managed to seal three points thanks to Mohamed Salah’s breakaway goal in the 90th minute.

Match Of The Day host Lineker took to Twitter to back Alexander-Arnold to reclaim his spot in the England team after Liverpool FC’s 4-2 win against Manchester United.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Well, this game has certainly confirmed

@TrentAA’s place in the England squad. Seems ridiculous that it could ever be in doubt. Best player on the pitch in front of the watching Gareth Southgate.”

Lineker had posted the following tweet in the first half: “2 wonder balls from @TrentAA already in this game. I’d love to see him play in midfield. His passing range is off the chart. Too good to be a fullback.”

Liverpool FC hoisted themselves into fifth position in the Premier League table and four points behind Chelsea FC in the race to secure a spot in the Champions League next term.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip