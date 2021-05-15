Roy Keane slams Bruno Fernandes after Man United’s 4-2 loss to Liverpool FC

Roy Keane has criticised Bruno Fernandes after the Manchester United midfielder’s ineffective performance in their 4-2 loss to Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Portugal international produced a muted display as Manchester United suffered successive Premier League defeats at Old Trafford to near the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season with a whimper.

Fernandes broke the deadlock in the 10th minute with a deflected strike before Diogo Jota equalised with a clever finish before Roberto Firmino guided a header past Dean Henderson in the third minute of added time.

The Brazil international scored his second goal of the north-west derby following some hapless defending by the home side but Marcus Rashford reduced the deficit with a clinical finish to ensure a nervy finish.

But Liverpool FC secured three points thanks to Mohamed Salah’s late goal as Manchester United warm up for the Europa League final with back-to-back league defeats.

Fernandes finished with 83 pass completion and has six shots on Alisson Becker’s goal.

However, former Manchester United captain Keane was critical of Fernandes for his poor performance.

“I’ll be critical of Fernandes, he spent half the night crying on the side of the pitch,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“Every time he got tackled he was rolling around.”

Fernandes has scored 18 times and has made 11 assists in 36 games in the Premier League this term.

Manchester United will take on Fulham in the Premier League next week.

