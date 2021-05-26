Gary Neville names his favourite two Man United players right now

Gary Neville has revealed his two favourite Manchester United players at the moment.

The Red Devils finished the 2020-21 Premier League season in second place, finishing 12 points behind champions Manchester City and five points ahead of Liverpool FC.

Manchester United can still finish the campaign with some silverware if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side beat La Liga outfit Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

The 20-time English champions finished with an unbeaten record on the road in the Premier League this season but Solskjaer’s men lost six times at Old Trafford.

Only Manchester City scored more goals than Manchester United in the Premier League as Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani finished in double figures.

Asked to name his favourite Manchester United player on Twitter, Neville picked out two members of Solskjaer’s current squad.

Neville wrote on Twitter: “Maguire and Greenwood.”

Manchester United lost in the semi-finals of the League Cup, the FA Cup and the Europa League last season.

The Red Devils were relegated to the Europa League after Manchester United finished behind Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in the Champions League group stage.

Manchester United have lost just three of their last 17 games outside Manchester in the Europa League.

Manchester United’s four previous meetings with Villarreal have all ended in goalless stalemates.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip