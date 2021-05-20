‘Just wow’: Rio Ferdinand praises Man United star during 1-1 draw with Fulham

Rio Ferdinand took to social media to praise Edinson Cavani after he scored a superb goal in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Fulham at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The Uruguay international, who recently extended his contract at Old Trafford to keep him at the club until the end of next season, netted a brilliant 40-yard lobbed effort to put Manchester United ahead in the 15th minute of the Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

However, Manchester United ended up being pegged back and held to a 1-1 draw by the Cottagers after Joe Bryan netted in the 76th minute.

Despite the draw, the result means that the Red Devils have secured a second-placed finish in the Premier League this season.

Former Manchester United star Ferdinand was thrilled to see Cavani’s opener against the Cottagers to mark the return of fans to Old Trafford.

Posting on Twitter after the opener, Ferdinand wrote: “Wow…just wow… @ECavaniOfficial fans are back and he treats them to that beautiful goal!!”

Manchester United will take on Wolves away from home in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

They will then turn their attentions towards their Europa League final clash against Villarreal next Wednesday night.

