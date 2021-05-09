'Absolutely textbook': Dion Dublin raves about Man United's Edinson Cavani during 3-1 win at Aston Villa

Dion Dublin was impressed by Edinson Cavani's goal in Man United's 3-1 comeback win over Aston Villa

Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)
Dion Dublin lavished praise on Edinson Cavani after the forward came off the bench to score Manchester United’s third goal in their 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils found themselves 1-0 down at half-time following Bertrand Traore’s goal in the 24th minute at Villa Park.

However, Bruno Fernandes levelled for the visitors from the penalty spot soon after half-time after Paul Pogba was brought down in the box.

Mason Greenwood then slotted home a brilliant second for the Red Devils to put them into the lead in the 56th minute at Villa Park.

Veteran forward Cavani then added gloss to the scoreline with a superb header from Marcus Rashford’s cross in the 87th minute.

Former Manchester United and Aston Villa striker Dublin was thrilled by Cavani’s goal after the 34-year-old netted his ninth Premier League strike of the season for the Red Devils.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live after Cavani’s goal, Dublin said: “That is a lesson as to how to get involved and make the run at the right time.

“Cavani is a serial goalscorer. He does everything right.

“Absolutely textbook, a brilliant finish. Wow.”

Cavani, who has scored 15 goals and made four assists in all competitions this season, will be hoping to feature when the Red Devils take on Leicester City in their next Premier League game on Tuesday night.

