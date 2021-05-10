Dimitar Berbatov sends message to Man United about Edinson Cavani

Dimitar Berbatov has lavished praise on Edinson Cavani following his recent good form for Manchester United.

The Uruguay international has been settling in well to life at Old Trafford following his arrival at the club on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Ahead of the weekend’s action, the 34-year-old had scored eight goals and made two assists in 22 Premier League games for Manchester United.

Cavani has also netted five times and made two assists in the Europa League to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men set up a final showdown with Villarreal at the end of the month.

The Uruguayan forward initially signed a one-year contract with Manchester United which includes the option for a further year.

However, it is not yet clear whether the forward will extend his stay at Old Trafford for another year or not.

Former Tottenham and Manchester United star Berbatov has been very impressed by what he has seen from Cavani lately and he would be delighted to see him commit his future to the Red Devils for another year.

Writing in his column for Betfair, Berbatov said: “I rate Cavani very highly and how he moves around the pitch is a strong quality.

“He is 34 so not as quick, but he is smart and knows how to use his movement, he is so precise and knows when to move and use his pace.

“Thursday night [against AS Roma] was a prime example. If he decides to stay, I think United will obviously say yes and is a good example for the young players. He is also scoring lots of goals. I don’t think people will be disappointed if he stays.

“If United win the Europa League, that might help convince him to stay. He then has some success at the club and nothing beats winning trophies.

“It then comes down to how he and his family feels in Manchester. Players from South America can get homesick and not feel comfortable enough as your family have not adjusted.

“Purely placed on performances, he seems happy to stay. At this time in his career, he may think shall I go home and finish at a club where I want to or does he feel fresh enough to stay and help the team.”

Manchester United will host Leicester City in their next Premier League game on Tuesday night.

