Bruno Fernandes sends message to Man United fans about Sir Alex Ferguson

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he would love to have a conversation with former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson about how he can step his game up.

The Portuguese playmaker has established himself as one of the Red Devils’ most important players since having arrived at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window last year.

The 26-year-old has scored 18 goals and made 11 assists in the Premier League this season to help Manchester United cement their place in the top four for another campaign.

Ferguson has been spotted in the stands watching United in action at various points this season, and Fernandes has now revealed that he would love to garner some advice from the former Red Devils boss.

Speaking to Inside United, Fernandes said: “So, that is one of my biggest regrets in the club until now.

“I met him already but never had the chance to speak with him like I would like to do.

“I think everyone who watched Manchester United in the past remembers Sir Alex. [That is true] for me, growing up and seeing the club, being a fan of the club and seeing the development of the team.

“I would like to have a conversation with him and understand, from his point of view, what he thinks about me and what I can improve or still improve in my game to be better.”

Fernandes will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils will then travel to Wolves next weekend in their final top-flight game of the season, before they turn their attentions to their Europa League final showdown against Villarreal on Wednesday 26 May as they bid to end the campaign with a trophy.

