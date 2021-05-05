Jamie Carragher names the player Man United should sign

Jamie Carragher believes that Manchester United should be pursuing a deal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a whole host of potential signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to transform his side into genuine title challengers for next season.

Kane has long been touted as a potential target for the Red Devils and it remains to be seen whether they will make a big-money move to land him this summer or not.

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has also been linked with a potential move to Manchester United this summer as Solskjaer ponders his options in the market.

However, former Liverpool FC defender Carragher feels that the Red Devils do not need a player such as Grealish and he believes that Manchester United should focus on signing Kane this summer.

Asked whether Grealish would fit in at Old Trafford, Carragher said on Sky Sports on Sunday: “I don’t think he’d fit in at Old Trafford just because of the players they have got, not because of his talent.

“They’ve got [Paul] Pogba on that left a lot, [Bruno] Fernandes, [Marcus] Rashford likes to play on that side. I don’t think he is a must for Manchester United, I think he has definitely got the quality.

“I totally agree with Harry Kane coming, I think United basically need a better version of [Edinson] Cavani who doesn’t play week in week out because of his age.

“But in terms of bringing in a creative player… if Pogba moves on, why not, of course.

“But right now, they are talking about tying him down to a new contract so I don’t think it would be a must now.”

Manchester United are currently gearing up for the return leg of their Europa League semi-final tie against AS Roma on Thursday night as they look to reach the final and set up a clash against either Arsenal or Villarreal.

