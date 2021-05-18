Edinson Cavani makes open admission to Man United fans

Edinson Cavani has revealed how his Manchester United team-mates played a significant role in helping to convince him to sign a new deal with the Red Devils.

The Uruguay international agreed a one-year extension to his contract at Old Trafford earlier this month as he committed himself to another campaign with the Red Devils.

Cavani has been in good form for the Red Devils this season since having joined from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer.

The 34-year-old forward has scored nine goals and made three assists in 25 Premier League games for the Red Devils to help them push for a top-four finish.

Cavani had been linked with a move back home to South America, but the former Napoli star has now revealed how his team-mates at Old Trafford helped to convince him to stay for another season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Cavani said: “I’ve been playing in Europe for such a long time and wanted to be closer to my family.

“But after hearing my team-mates say to me, ‘Edi you can’t go, stay!’, I decided not to go.”

Cavani will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Fulham at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils will then face Wolves in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

