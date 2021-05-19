Bruno Fernandes sends message to Man United fans about Edinson Cavani

Bruno Fernandes has told Manchester United fans that there is plenty more to come from Edinson Cavani next season.

The Uruguay international, who recently committed his future to the Red Devils for another season, scored Manchester United’s opener in their 1-1 draw with Fulham at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Cavani has now scored 10 goals and made three assists in 26 Premier League games for Manchester United this season in what has been a fruitful campaign for the 34-year-old.

With Cavani now set to stay at Old Trafford for another year, Red Devils playmaker Fernandes is confident that the former PSG star will be a key player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men next season.

Speaking in an interview with MUTV after Tuesday night’s Premier League draw with Fulham, Fernandes said: “I think they see a little bit of Cavani today, this is what he’s capable of, this is what he can do, I hope they can see it more and more next season.”

Commenting on the return of fans to Old Trafford, Fernandes added: “[It’s] really good to have the fans back, we know how important they are for us. Everyone is disappointed we didn’t give a better result to them, the performance was there, but not enough.

“It’s really good [when they sang my name], the feeling I have, I had it in the first game when I played against Wolves, it’s the same feeling I had today, it’s really nice to hear your name being sung.

“I think every player who had this chance is grateful.”

Manchester United will finish second this season, a marked improvement on their third-placed finish from last term.

