Garth Crooks has heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes as he picked the Manchester United playmaker in his Premier League team of the season.

The Portugal international has quickly established himself as one of Manchester United’s most important players since having arrived at the club from Sporting Lisbon back in the January 2020 transfer window.

Fernandes helped Manchester United to secure a second-placed finish in the Premier League this season and he will be aiming to propel them to the Europa League trophy on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old has been superb in front of goal this season, scoring 28 goals and notching up 18 assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Crooks has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the playmaker this term and says that his influence at Manchester United has earned him a spot in his team of the season.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “The arrival of Fernandes at Old Trafford saved Manchester United’s season last term.

“United were going nowhere before he arrived and the pressure was mounting.

“Within a few games it was clear the Portugal international was starting to have a profound effect on the team’s performances.

“United fans had not only taken to him, but he to them.

“Fernandes was made for Old Trafford and he seems to have the ability to get the best out of others without it affecting his own game.”

Manchester United, who beat Wolves 2-1 on Sunday, will be looking to end their season with a major trophy when they take on Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

