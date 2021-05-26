Garth Crooks has praised the “committed” Harry Maguire as he named the Manchester United defender in his Premier League team of the season.

The England international has been a regular fixture in the first team at Old Trafford since having signed for the Red Devils from Leicester City in the summer of 2019.

The 28-year-old featured in all but four of Manchester United’s Premier League games this season to help them to finish in second place in the table under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Maguire missed United’s final few games of the top-flight campaign due to injury but his contribution to the team has not gone unnoticed by Crooks, who feels that the England defender is fully deserving of a place in his Premier League team of the season.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “He may not be the best player in the club but there is no-one more committed to the cause than Maguire.

“The Manchester United captain had played in every Premier League fixture until he injured his ankle against Aston Villa two weeks ago.

“The defender, along with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, saw United through some very difficult moments during the early part of the season.

“Maguire is a tough cookie. You don’t play for United and England unless you’ve got something to offer.”

Manchester United will be aiming to finish the campaign on a positive note when they take on Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils last lifted the trophy back in May 2017 when they beat Ajax in the final in Stockholm.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip