Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to Edinson Cavani extending Man United deal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed his delight at the news that Edinson Cavani will be staying at Manchester United for another season.

The Uruguay international once again showcased his talent in front of goal on Sunday when he came off the bench to score Manchester United’s third goal in their 3-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The 34-year-old nodded home a deft header from inside the box to wrap up the victory after goals from Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood had put United in control in the second half.

Cavani, 34, has scored 15 goals and made four assists in all competitions for the Red Devils since having signed on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The forward initially agreed a one-year contract with the Red Devils but the club confirmed on Monday that they had taken up the option to extend his stay by a further year.

Speaking to Manchester United’s website, Solskjaer said: “I said when Edinson signed, that he would bring energy, power and leadership to this group and I haven’t been proved wrong, he has been everything I thought he would be and more.

“As coaches, we knew about his goal-scoring record. However, it is his personality that has brought so much to this squad, he has a winning mentality and has an unequivocal attitude to everything he does.

“Edinson is one of the last to leave the training ground and sets the tone for the upcoming youngsters with his approach to his profession every single day.

“I have always wanted him to stay and experience the way our fans will respond to him as a player, and this means he will hopefully get that opportunity.”

Manchester United will take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip