Bruno Fernandes urges Man United duo to stay at the club

Bruno Fernandes has urged both Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani to stay at Manchester United beyond the summer transfer window.

The pair’s futures have been the subject of speculation in recent months as the clock ticks down to the summer window.

Pogba’s situation at Old Trafford has long been a talking point and it remains to be seen whether the France international will commit himself to the Red Devils and stay at the club beyond the summer.

Cavani, meanwhile, initially signed a one-year contract with the Red Devils last summer and it has not yet been decided whether he will extend his stay at Old Trafford for another year or not.

Portugal international Fernandes is widely considered to be Manchester United’s most important player and he wants to see both Pogba and Cavani remain at Old Trafford.

Asked how much he wants Pogba and Cavani to remain at Old Trafford, Fernandes said: “We know they are really important for us.

“The qualities they have are difficult to find on the market for a good price.

“So I think everyone knows the team is growing up so it’s important we keep our best players and we keep improving the team.”

Manchester United, who are second in the table, are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Aston Villa away from home on Sunday afternoon.

