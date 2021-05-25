Garth Crooks has praised Edinson Cavani for the “immense” impact he has had at Manchester United as he named him in his Premier League team of the season.

The Uruguay international has been earning lots of praise for his recent performances for the Red Devils after having arrived at the club on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The 34-year-old has impressed whenever he has been called upon this season and he has scored 16 goals and made five assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Cavani recently agreed to extend his stay at Manchester United for another season as he looks to help the Red Devils challenge for the title next term.

The forward will also be hoping to help Manchester United to win the Europa League on Wednesday night when the Red Devils take on Villarreal in the final.

Crooks has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Cavani this season and feels that he has been one of the standout players in the Premier League.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “What an impact Cavani has had on the Manchester United forward line.

“Just as Marcus Rashford was starting to run out of steam, and Mason Greenwood was coming off the boil, in came Cavani and rejuvenated them both.

“The Uruguayan has been immense for Rashford and Greenwood, and slotted into the United set-up effortlessly.

“Getting 34-year-old Cavani to commit to another season at United is a major achievement. Let’s hope he doesn’t run out of steam.”

Cavani is only the third Manchester United player to score 10 or more goals in a Premier League season while aged 33 or over at the start of that campaign.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip