Gary Neville has revealed his delight at seeing Edinson Cavani commit himself to Manchester United for another season.

The 34-year-old Uruguay international has been earning lots of praise for his recent performances for the Red Devils since having signed for the club on a free transfer last summer.

Cavani once again underlined his importance to the Manchester United team on Sunday when he came off the bench to net their third goal in their 3-1 comeback win over Aston Villa.

Manchester United have now taken up the option to extend Cavani’s contract by a further year following his impressive performances.

Cavani has scored 15 goals and made four assists in 35 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions this season.

And former Red Devils defender Neville has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the striker recently.

Asked for his reaction to Cavani’s new contract, Neville said on Sky Sports on Monday: “It’s massive news.

“I think I was one of the sceptics when Man Utd signed Cavani thinking about how the transfer windows have gone in the previous six or seven years where they’ve signed players late on who didn’t look to be part of the plan, desperation, not the main targets.

“They targeted [Jadon] Sancho, chased him all summer and ended up with Cavani at the end – someone who was touted to go to the MLS.

“I think he’s been absolutely sensational in every single way. His attitude, commitment, I think his impact upon the other players.

“You think about the positive influences on the likes of Rashford and Greenwood… Manchester United can press better at the front when he’s there, they’ve got a better target man to hit.

“I think ultimately the sort of strikers who have emerged in the league the last few years, more fluid forwards, more flexible all over Europe.

“This is a throwback. A classic centre-forward who makes brilliant runs, runs you would have been taught 20 years ago.”

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Thursday night when they take on Liverpool FC in their rearranged game.

