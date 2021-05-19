Mason Greenwood issues Man United rallying cry ahead of Europa League final

Mason Greenwood has underlined his determination to help Manchester United end the season with a trophy by winning the Europa League.

The Red Devils are set to finish in the top four of the Premier League and secure their spot in the Champions League for next season under Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

Manchester United will take on Wolves away from home in their final Premier League game of the season at the weekend before they start to focus their attentions on the Europa League final clash against Villarreal on Wednesday 26 May.

Solskjaer is aiming to win his first trophy as manager with Manchester United as the Red Devils look to try and end the season on a positive note.

And Greenwood has talked up the importance of the Red Devils getting some silverware under their belt and ending the season on a high.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Greenwood said: “To win something with United would be amazing.

“I want to do that. We are in a good position to do it. A good finish to the Premier League season and a win in the final would be nice.

“We need a bit of silverware, we have not had any for a few years, so to bring it back home would be a good feeling.”

The 19-year-old has been in good form for Manchester United this season and has scored seven goals and made two assists in the Premier League this term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip